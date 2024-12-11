Confessed killer will spend maximum time under juvenile law of seven years in custody

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Emotional impact statements from Sergio Martin's family were read in juvenile court on Tuesday.

We were not allowed to record audio of those powerful words, but moments later, a judge sentenced the 16-year-old killer to the maximum term of seven years in custody. That includes 377 days of time served.

"The family is disappointed by the maximum time allowed under the law; they feel that seven years is not a just amount for the murder of Sergio Martin," says Erica Gonzales, an Assistant District Attorney with the Tulare County District Attorney's Office.

The boy was 15 years old when he shot Martin multiple times at the victim's Dinuba home in November of 2023.

Prosecutors say the teen broke in to commit a burglary.

He later returned to the scene to get the gun and other items with two men who are now facing jury trials for their roles.

The teen was identified through surveillance video and later confessed to the crime.

Martin was a beloved teacher in Orosi whose loss impacted many in the community, especially his family.

Relatives say his father died of a heart attack caused by overwhelming grief just four months after his son's murder.

"It's a big loss for the community of Cutler-Orosi, and we feel for the family to have lost a beloved community member and understand their disappointment that the maximum term of confinement is seven years for a minor that committed such a horrible act," says Erica.

By law, the teen can be held until the age of 25, but if he meets expectations while in custody, he could be released around the age of 22.

In court, the judge spoke about his previous run-ins with police, although most of the juvenile records are sealed.

"A crime such as homicide usually does remain on the record of a juvenile, but because of the laws constantly changing, I cannot say with certainty what his record will look like in terms of the future and whether it remains on his record," explains Erica.

As for Sergio Martin's family, they didn't want to speak on camera after the sentencing.

But during impact statements, Martin's mom said, "I live with sorrow every day. I hope to be able to live again and smile, but for now, I live with sadness every single day."

For South Valley news updates, follow Kassandra Gutierrez on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.