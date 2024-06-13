All-way stop signs added to dangerous southeast Fresno intersection

Construction work will be underway at the intersection of Tulare and Minnewawa Avenues in southeast Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno City Public Works crews added stop signs and crosswalks to all sides of the intersection of Tulare and Minnewawa in Southeast Fresno on Thursday.

It all stemmed from a viral video. In January, Ruben Almaraz, was nearly hit by a flying car while checking his mail.

Thursday's drive home, was different for Almaraz.

"Four-way stop, I didn't expect to see it with the flashing lights coming from Peach," said Almaraz.

He says some of his neighbors driving by have thanked him, but others are not ready for the change. He just hopes the signs protect the community.

"It's a lot safer; I think life is worth a whole lot more than that," said Almaraz.

All of this made possible when the county and city worked together to expedite the process.

"We found that we each have different standards when it comes to traffic safety -- so about a month ago -- the county of Fresno actually deeded the remaining county intersection there to the City of Fresno," said Fresno county supervisor and board chairman, Nathan Magsig.

Now allowing more red and white, and flashing lights.

City Councilmember for the district Luis Chavez says traffic studies revealed that Tulare and Minnewawa is one of the most dangerous intersections in the city.

"There was a collection of about ten videos that complied in the last 18 months that have occurred there. There was a senior citizen that was on her electric scooter, close call. It was about four or five feet this truck almost hit her," said councilmember Luis Chavez.

Chavez said that prompted him to use some of his infrastructure budget to create change.

The police department also started cracking down on reckless drivers.

"They issued over 42 citations for speeders in the four or five days when that incident happened; I think this will slow down people," said Chavez.

The city plans to add a traffic signal to the intersection in the future.

Almaraz has high hopes that everyone will quickly realize the stops and that it will make a difference

"I think it will. A lot of people say, 'You know what? They are still going to run the stop signs.' But if they run it on Minnewawa, at least the people on Tulare are stopped. if they run it on Tulare, at least the people on Minnewawa are stopped," said Almaraz.

