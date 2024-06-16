Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Moreno-Cropper hosts 3rd annual football camp

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- It was a special day for youth footballers in Sanger as former bulldog turned Dallas Cowboy Jalen Moreno-Cropper hosts his 3rd annual football camp.

Kids got the chance to learn from former Bulldogs and current NFL players from the Cowboys, Packers and Steelers.

Former Bulldogs David Perales and Arron Mosby were joined by Cowboys running back Buece Vaughan.

With Moreno-Cropper entering his second NFL Season, the Parlier native says he approached this camp with more wisdom. He added the ultimate goal is for the kids to have fun.