10 people displaced after a 3-alarm fire destroys home in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Investigators are trying to determine what started a house fire that left 10 people displaced in northeast Fresno.

Crews responded to reports of a fire around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of North Mariposa Street and Barstow Avenue. The fire quickly escalated to a 3-alarm fire.

ABC30 Insider video shows flames from a 3-alarm residence fire crews are battling in northeast Fresno.

Neighbors in the area say the home is a known halfway house and heard loud booms before the fire began.

A couple who spoke to Action News says they helped evacuate a neighbor's home because the fire had spread to it.

Fresno Fire says 10 people are known to live in the home. Three people were treated at the scene and one person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The condition of the person hospitalized is unknown.

Investigators added two dogs were killed by the flames and the house is a total loss.

Fresno Fire had to call in off-duty firefighters because they were battling another structure fire in the city.

Paramedics from American Ambulance remained at the scene once the fire was out as a precaution, as the Central Valley is experiencing its first stretch of triple-digit temperatures in 2024.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

A GoFundMe has been created for those affected by the fire. If you'd like to support, click here.

