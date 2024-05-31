Highway 145 in Madera County reopens after fire forces closure

Crews are currently battling a large grass fire in Madera County. Smoke is visible from several surrounding communities.

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A large grass fire shut down a busy highway in Madera County on Friday afternoon.

The fire started just before 1 pm off of Highway 145, just west of Highway 41.

Fire officials say when they arrived on scene, the fire was about 5 acres but quickly grew to 80.

Fortunately, they were able to get it about 60% contained within an hour.

Highway 145 was shut down because of concerns of the fire jumping the roadway, as well as visibility concerns from the smoke.

All lanes of the highway have since reopened.

Fire investigators are still working to determine the cause.

They tell me there were no injuries -- and no structures are at risk.

