Crews battling grass fire in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are battling a brush fire that broke out in Tulare County on Tuesday.

The fire started around 6 pm in the area of Avenue 400 and Road 48, just east of Kingsburg.

The flames are threatening several structures.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

