The American Red Cross has opened an evacuation shelter at Reedley College that will provide resources for those affected.

Crews continue to battle trio of wildfires in Fresno County with update expected

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- It was another intense battle against a trio of fires burning in Fresno County, triggering evacuation orders and warnings.

The newly renamed "June Lightning Complex Fire" is made up of the "Bolt," "Flash" and "Hog" fires.

The three fires have burned 7,002 acres, and are collectively 20 percent contained.

CAL FIRE is now calling in a special "Incident Management Team" to take command of the firefighting strategy and all issues involving those fires.

The "Flash" and "Bolt" fires sparked just miles apart on Monday afternoon near Wonder Valley Ranch Resort and Conference Center.

The Hog Fire started around noon Tuesday on Watts Valley Road near Hog Mountain Fire Road.

The fires are now threatening nearly 30 structures.

Crews have been working around the clock to get the blazes under control.

Evacuation orders have been issued for areas near Kings Canyon Road, Hwy 180 and Mills Creek.

The American Red Cross has opened an evacuation shelter at Reedley College that will provide food, shelter and resources for those affected.

CAL FIRE will hold a press conference to provide information on the wildfires at 11 am Wednesday.

One foothill organization is preparing to evacuate as the fire inches closer to their operation.

Project Survival's Cat Haven is about a mile away from the mandatory evacuation line, and has been without power since Monday afternoon.

The assistant director says they are now setting up several crates in preparation to move their big cats off the property.

