Cub Scouts putting up flags in Merced County neighborhoods for Memorial Day

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Cub scouts in the North Valley are providing a patriotic tribute to the military heroes who died while serving our country.

They're putting up American flags for their neighbors - ahead of Memorial Day.

The flags are loaned to the cub scouts by Merced Sunrise Rotary, which uses the same ones to set up the Field of Honor at Merced College every year around Veterans Day.

Pack 96 plans to do this project again for the 4th of July.

This is a fundraiser for the pack, but as Action News Photojournalist Alex Ruiz shows us, it's also a powerful project for everyone involved.