Daiso store coming to Valley with Visalia location

Thursday, May 16, 2024
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia will soon be home to a popular chain known as the "Dollar Store of Japan."

There are plans to bring the first "Daiso" to Central California.

This fall, it will open on South Mooney Boulevard, in the former Kirkland's building.

Daiso is a retail chain known for its large array of "unique and affordable" products across various categories, such as Japanese-inspired household goods.

Daiso has several stores throughout California.

