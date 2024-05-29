Denmark man sentenced to 14 years in prison after traveling to Fresno to sexually assault a child

A 59-year-old man from Denmark has been sentenced for the distribution of child pornography after traveling to Fresno to sexually assault a child.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man from Denmark will be spending more than a decade behind bars after traveling to Fresno to sexually assault a child.

A judge sentenced 59-year-old Claus Marcuslund to 14 years in prison Tuesday, followed by 15 years of supervised release for distributing images of child pornography.

In July of 2023, the U.S. Attorney's office announced that Marcuslund was arrested in Fresno.

An undercover operation in January of 2023 on the dark web led agents to Marcuslund when he contacted someone he believed to be the mother a 7-year-old girl.

But, it was an agent posing as the woman.

Marcuslund described himself to the agent as a professional music producer in Denmark and a pedophile.