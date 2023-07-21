The man is accused of traveling 5,000 miles, trying to set up sex with a child from Central California.

Man from Denmark arrested in Fresno, accused of attempting to sexually abuse children

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man from Denmark was arrested in Fresno, accused of traveling 5,000 miles, trying to set up sex with a child.

On Thursday, The United States Attorney's Office announced the arrest of 58-year-old Claus Marcuslund, who was on the dark web looking for a woman to date. But investigators say the details of his requests have him in police custody.

Marcuslund thought he was talking to the mother of a seven-year-old girl, hoping to find a partner interested in pedophilia and incest.

Instead, U.S. Attorney Phil Talbert said he was chatting with an undercover agent.

"Marcuslund described himself as a professional music producer, songwriter and lyrist in Denmark, and also as a pedophile," said Talbert. "He said that he likes little girls, and his preferred age is two to eight years old,"

The undercover agent and Marcuslund started chatting on the communication app Telegram.

It was on the app where Marcuslund was detailed about his interests and is accused of sending the undercover agent 12 videos of sexual abuse involving minors.

"Marcuslund described his desire to sexually exploit the undercover agent's reported daughter. He also expressed interest in having more kids with the undercover agent and sexually exploiting them at a younger age," said Talbert.

In April, Marcuslund suggested visiting Fresno to see the person he thought he was chatting with and her daughter to have a sexual relationship.

Investigators say he traveled from Denmark to Los Angeles before landing at Fresno Yosemite International Airport on July 11th, where he was arrested.

Agents found three stuffed animals in Marcuslund's suitcase. He promised to give the stuffed animals to the reported 7-year-old girl.

Central Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force assisted U-S Homeland Security Investigators with the indict Marcuslund.

Marcuslund is now charged with one count of child pornography and a second count of persuading sexual activity with a minor.

He remains in custody in the Fresno County Jail, and his next court appearance is on July 26th.

