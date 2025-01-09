Derek Carr & family moving to Fresno this offseason

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Derek Carr and his family are moving to Fresno.

The Saints quarterback shared that news during Tuesday's year-end media availability. "Excited for my kids to have a place they can call 'home, home," Carr said.

Carr, who turns 34 in March, and his wife Heather have four kids. "We've moved a lot and they've been asking me 'where are we going to grow up forever?' We told them Fresno and now we get to do that."

The former Fresno State quarterback, who set records at Bulldog Stadium in 2013, follows a move made by his brother David Carr.

The former Bulldog and #1 overall draft moved back to the Valley two years ago and has been an ABC30 contributor since 2023 with his QB and A with David Carr segments that air Thursday nights during football season.

"He's going to do his training out here as he prepares for next season," David Carr told Action News. He added that the brothers haven't lived in the same city in some 15 years since David's time playing quarterback for the Houston Texans.

Carr just wrapped up year 11 in the NFL. He missed seven games to injury, including the last four. The Saints lost every game he missed, posting a record of 5-5 when he was under center.

David Carr will have more information on Thursday's (Jan. 9) edition of QB and A.

For sports updates, follow Stephen Hicks on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.