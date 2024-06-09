'Destination: Disney Cruise Line' takes you onboard state-of-the-art fleet for dream vacation

"Destination: Disney Cruise Line" takes you for a fabulous voyage onboard the Disney Cruise Line fleet which includes the Disney Dream, Disney Magic, Disney Wonder, Disney Fantasy and the Disney Wish.

Tour the incredible accommodations guests can enjoy on these state-of-the-art ships with amazing entertainment options and unique restaurants with Disney surprises around every corner.

"It doesn't matter which one of our beautiful Disney Cruise Line ships you pick, you're gonna have magic and wonder at every single corner," said Carly Scott, the cruise director for Disney Cruise Line.

You'll witness some of the exciting experiences for kids like interacting with beloved Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel characters and the fun for grownups at various adult-exclusive areas of the ships.

"This entire fleet plays an homage to the grand era of the luxury ocean liner and Disney's unmatched, world-class service really adds to the experience," said Walt Disney World Ambassador Serena Arviz.

Explore the destinations the Disney Cruise Line sails to around the world including Disney's private island and get a first look at Disney's newest ship, the Disney Treasure.

Disney is the parent company of this station.