Dine and Dish: Checking back with featured restaurants

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sometimes, you need to have seconds.

Colorado Grill reported record sales after their segment aired on Action News.

"The door was open, lines all the way down the isle, so it was very intense," says Manager Quawhan Phillips.

House of Juju in Old Town Clovis also saw a surge of diners ready to try their gourmet burgers and more.

"We really appreciate the connection to the community and we're able to connect with them over food, which is a wonderful thing," says House of Juju Owner Julie Glenn. "It makes us feel like we're making a difference"

Viewers couldn't wait to get a taste of "tamazole," the tamale inside a bowl of pozole at Tamale Mama in downtown Fresno.

"A lot of people come in and they're surprised that it's as good as it is," says Ruben Vasquez.

Visit the Dine and Dish interactive map to find this location and all previously featured restaurants!

For news updates, follow Dale Yurong on Facebook and Twitter.