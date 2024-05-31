Dine and Dish: Carnitas La Piedad in Calwa

There is never a slow day at Carnitas La Piedad in the Fresno County community of Calwa.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Carnitas!

Slow-cooked, tender pork can be used in so many ways in Mexican dishes.

"This place, the flavor, the courtesy, the meat is good," says Bill Price.

You can also enjoy a carnitas family platter.

"Two pounds of carnitas, two salsas, tortillas and then rice and beans," says owner Diana Lopez.

Many folks like to start the day with chilaquiles.

"So we make the chips, we have the costillas," Lopez said. "It's pork with nopales, which are cactus."

It's refried beans, over easy eggs, potatoes and a hint of sweet citrus in the chile sauce.

Carnitas La Piedad serves Calwa families and neighboring warehouses.

"La Piedad is a city in Michoacan," Lopez said. "That's where my dad and my mom are originally from."

Diana's father, Luis, recently passed away.

His presence is still felt at the restaurant on a mural.

"I actually gave that to my mom on Mother's Day," she said.

Diana always followed her dad's advice.

"It's all his recipes," she said. "The love and passion he had for his food was amazing."

