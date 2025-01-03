Dine and Dish: El Toro Tortilla Factory in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno business has been serving up delicious Mexican favorites for decades.

The lively El Toro Tortilla Factory on Tulare and Barton in southeast Fresno gives off an amusement park vibe to little kids.

"Yeah, we have a lot going on. There's a lot of different stations and everything's been done fresh," said David Bonilla, owner of the business.

Here, corn is king.

"They can see where they're cooking it. They can actually see the grinding, the whole process," said Bonilla.

A heavy duty stone grinder breaks down corn kernels.

"We sell a lot of masa. People can come buy their masa by the pound," explained Bonilla.

The tortilla maker runs pretty much all day.

"When they see the asada cooking on the grill, a lot of customers say 'hey, I want that one. That piece on the grill," said Bonilla.

It'd be difficult to find a taco with more meat. but David's just keeping with family tradition.

His dad opened the first El Toro in Santa Ana.

"That's how they've been doing it since the late 70s and I'm keeping it the same," said Bonilla.

Like the soft corn tortillas, you'll also like the texture of your meaty tamale.

"You're getting a nice flavor of real corn with no after taste of chemicals or preservatives," said Bonilla.

"In the afternoon you can actually one of the cooks behind the glass making tamales."

You could feel the intense heat as chicharrons were crackling' in the deep fryer.

Whether you need a snack or a family party pack, The El Toro Tortilla Factory tries to keep its food affordable.

Everything from lengua to carnitas is available, and it always feels like a party going on.

"When we turn off the machines you expect it to be quiet. But as soon as we're closed, they're bumping their Banda, mariachi. They're bumping their music," said Bonilla.

