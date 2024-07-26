Dine and Dish: Hammy's Smash Burger

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It starts with a ball of beef that's smashed and seared.

"I've been 'Hammy' all my life," Ahmed said. "It was actually a nickname that I got when I was younger, and that's what inspired Hammy's Smash Burger."

They look a little different, taste a little different.

"A lot of people are skeptical about thin patties," Ahmed said. "They think it's going to be dry or flavorless."

The misshapen patty sticks out of the bun.

The burgers have been a smash hit among customers.

"We like to see the first time they try it," Ahmed said.

"Hammy" opened his first location at Shaw and Blythe in 2022.

"We had our hands full, but we got so much feedback from customers that live in Clovis that just hated driving all the way across town to have our burgers," he said.

The original smash burger comes with sauce and grilled onions, but you can also have lettuce, tomato and pickle.

"We have more patties -- double, triple," Ahmed said. "We also offer a bacon burger, a jalapeno burger and a bbq bacon, which has onion rings on the actual burger."

Of course, we had to get behind the grill to try to smash one down.

