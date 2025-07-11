Dine and Dish: The impact on local restaurants we've recently visited

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Central California customers have been quick to create a sudden surge in business at every single Dine and Dish destination.

Rafa Ramirez at Valentino's in Downtown Fresno remembers it well.

"I never expected it," he said. "We had people out the door, lined up out the door."

Rafa even named a meatball sandwich special "The Dale."

Folks grabbing a bite say they appreciate having new places to try around the Valley and beyond - no matter how far away.

"You do a great job with the places to go with the Dine and Dish," says Tim Millhollin. "Appreciate you, Dale."

Viewers often want to share their meal.

In March, we helped the California Restaurant Association honor restaurateurs and chefs voted Best in the Valley.

Everyone we have visited has been such a gracious host.

"Thank you so much for being here," says Cristina Colla with Batter Up Pancales. "I appreciate you and are very happy to be able to host you."

Because we always seem to be grazing or gobbling up dishes, many people wonder why I don't tip the scales at a specific mark.

"You keep trying all this good food all around, then I was shocked you're not 300 pounds," says Roy Nassar with Brochette's Grill.

Our food travels this year have taken us to The Forks in Bass Lake and the Tri-Tipery in the far reaches of Merced County.

The next stop could be your town or your neighborhood.

