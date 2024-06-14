Dine and Dish: Pho Le 777 in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local eatery is putting a new spin on service and cuisine.

The kitchen at Pho Le 777 at Willow and Nees in Clovis comes alive every day.

Here you can start your day in a much different way.

"That is kind of Vietnamese style. Truly Vietnamese style. People like pork chop with steam rice and the fried egg," said An Le, the owner.

Le and his wife, Tina, opened this place back in 2010.

I was mesmerized by the two robots that move in and out of the kitchen to bring food to your table.

The traditional Vietnamese sandwich, banh mi, is not to be missed.

"They have pork or chicken or beef or cold cut, like ham something. And they have daikon, carrots, cucumber, cilantro and jalapeno," said Le.

The pork banh mi was savory and a little spicy.

"We have very popular sandwich here and a lot of people love it," said Le.

One of the newest dishes may soon become one of the most popular: stir-fried steak over steamed macaroni.

"French touch, American touch, Vietnamese touch. That's the combination," explained Le.

Two types of egg rolls are served. One is fried.

"That is homemade right now. We have the cabbage, pork and noodle," Le said.

Pho is part of the name. 777 has many to offer.

The house special is loaded, and the bots are always ready to serve.

Visit the Dine and Dish interactive map to find this location and all previously featured restaurants!

