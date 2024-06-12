Disney casts Catherine Laga'aia in title role of live-action 'Moana'

Catherine Laga'aia will join Dwayne Johnson in the live-action feature film.

LOS ANGELES -- Disney has officially announced the casting for Moana in the live-action "Moana" movie.

Catherine Laga'aia will join the production as Moana, the headstrong, sea-loving teenager, alongside Dwayne Johnson, who is reprising his role as Maui, a Polynesian demigod.

Laga'aia spoke about how much the role means to her. "I'm really excited to embrace this character because Moana is one of my favorites."

"My grandfather comes from Fa'aala, Palauli, in Savai'i. And my grandmother is from Leulumoega Tuai on the main island of 'Upolu in Samoa. I'm honored to have an opportunity to celebrate Samoa and all Pacific Island peoples, and to represent young girls who look like me," she elaborated.

From left to right: this undated image shows Catherine Laga'aia and John Tui. Disney

Fellow cast members will include Auckland, New Zealander John Tui as Moana's no-nonsense father, Chief Tui; Samoan-New Zealand actress Frankie Adams as Moana's playful and strong-willed mother, Sina; and Rena Owen, who hails from Bay of Islands, NZ, as the revered Gramma Tala.

From left to right: this undated image shows Frankie Adams and Rena Owen. Disney

The film will reimagine the beloved story in a new medium, "celebrating the islands, communities and traditions of Pacific Islanders in a spectacular adventure," according to the studio.

Production will kick off this summer, and director Thomas Kail is excited to start working with the duo... or should we say, trio. "I cannot wait to all be on set together. And there's no better pair to be in a canoe with than Catherine and Dwayne-actually, trio: Heihei is ready, too."

Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote the songs for the 2016 feature, serves as producer. Auli'i Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the animated film, is an executive producer.

Also on the horizon is "Moana 2," the sequel to the original animated movie. This film, starring the original cast, comes to theaters this Thanksgiving. Watch the first teaser here.

Disney's live-action "Moana" premieres in theaters July 10, 2026.

