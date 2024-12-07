24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
DIY Christmas Lights Tour Map: Where you can see free holiday light displays in Fresno and Clovis

Saturday, December 7, 2024 10:03PM
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Christmas is nearly here, and Central Valley families are getting in the holiday spirit by displaying all kinds of Christmas decor.

If you're in the neighborhood and want to get in on the festive fun for free, the DIY Christmas Lights Tour Map makes it easy to tour some of the brightest lights in Fresno and Clovis.

The founder of Fresno Street Eats, Mike Osegueda, created the map. It includes local favorites such as Candy Cane Lane and Christmas Tree Lane.

You can check out the DIY Christmas Lights Tour Map on Instagram.

For other ways to get into the holiday spirit, whether its parades or light shows, visit our list of holiday events in the Central Valley.

