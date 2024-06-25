Doctors urging people to stay cool as heat-related illness cases rise

EXETER, Calif. (KFSN) -- With temperatures climbing into the triple digits, paramedics in Exeter have already responded to a dozen heat-related calls this season.

Emergency units with Exeter District Ambulance cover Exeter, Farmersville, Woodlake and neighboring areas.

Paramedic Jeremy Thomas says the signs to be aware of include a throbbing headache, profuse sweating followed by dry red skin, and body temperatures over 103 degrees.

"You'll notice people become lethargic they become sleepy they might stop making sense, become confused, at that point that is a serious a indication that something is going on, that their body is no longer compensating it's no longer able to keep up with the heat stress that is being placed on them," explained Jeremy.

To help avoid heat-related illnesses, experts say you should drink enough water, stay out of the sun and wear light colored clothing.

For outdoor workers it is important to take frequent breaks in the shade or in air conditioned areas.

People older than 65 or younger than 5 years old, and those with pre-existing medical conditions, such as asthma, could be more at risk.

"So , people with serious medical issues, like heart problems, high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes all those can contribute to someone being much more sensitive to having heat related problems," mentioned Jeremy.

Last year alone, more than 2,300 people in the U.S. died from heat-related causes.

Dr. Melody Nameni at Adventist Health says she's seen an increase in calls at the hospital and at her local clinic in Tulare during the past few weeks.

She points out that pets face similar risks to humans when it comes to the heat.

"Their bodies work similar to ours, so making sure they have access to water especially for a long period of time. If your dog is not responding or your cat's not responding, that's, you know, definitely something to be concerned about," says Dr. Melody.

She also says the best way to avoid illnesses is to take preventative measures, like staying hydrated the day before.

You also want to make sure if you see someone struggling because of the heat to say something, as this heat could impact even the healthiest of people.

