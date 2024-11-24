'Dogs become bowl eligible as Fresno State wins 28-22 over Colorado State

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno State football team got back in the win column winning 28-22 over Colorado State. It was the Bulldogs 6th win of the season, clinching bowl eligibility for the fourth straight year.

After scoring 28 straight points, FS needed to recover an onside kick with 0:17 seconds to play to hang on for the win. The 'Dogs improve to 6-5 on the season and 4-3 in Mountain West play.

15 seniors were honored pregame, including eight who had started their college careers in the Valley. Star cornerback Cam Lockridge was not honored and didn't play due to a "personal reason" interim coach Tim Skipper cited in the lead-up to the game.

After CSU scored on the opening drive, FS responded with a 16-yard touchdown from Bryson Donelson. It was the first career touchdown for the true freshman from Central Valley Christian, who finished with a career-high 150 yards.

Backup quarterback Joshua Wood then ran in his 5th touchdown of the season on a 5-yard scamper to make it 14-7 FS.

FS looked to score again with the ball at the CSU 1 before Mikey Keene fumbled trying to stretch over the line of scrimmage.

The junior quarterback would settle in from there, throwing 2 touchdowns before the break to Mac Dalena and Jalen Moss, giving FS a 28-7 halftime lead.

Keene finished the night 20/28, throwing for 181 yards & 2 touchdowns.

The official attendance was 39,543, bringing the season average to 40,600, the highest total since 2001. FS had a home record of 4-2 with losses to Washington State & Hawaii.

Fresno State will conclude the regular season next Saturday against UCLA (4-7). The Bulldogs have beaten the Bruins in four straight meetings. Kickoff from the Rose Bowl is set for 12:30 PM on 11/30.

