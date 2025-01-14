24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Donations pour in for victims of Southern California wildfires

ByNic Garcia
Tuesday, January 14, 2025 11:40PM
Humanitarian aid continues to pour into Southern California following the devastating Palisades and Eaton fires.

The Dream Center in Los Angeles is distributing food, clothes and other supplies to families in need.

Some of those donated items are coming from the Central Valley.

"It has now turned into one of the most special and beautiful humanitarian efforts I've been able to be a part of," said Pastor Stella Reed of The Dream Center.

Donations have been coming from all over Southern California, across the state, and from other states.

Two box trucks, packed with supplies, came from Idaho.

Similar trucks will soon bring donations from Fresno.

The Dream Center says it couldn't serve these people without the extra assistance.

"Listen this has impacted more than just people who lost their homes. This has impacted people who've lost jobs," said Stella.

The Dream Center has been keeping an updated list of donation needs on its website.

