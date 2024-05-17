WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

What to know before attending 'Tequila Fest' in downtown Fresno

KFSN logo
Friday, May 17, 2024
What to know before attending 'Tequila Fest' in downtown Fresno
This Friday, Tequila Fest is returning to Fresno. From T-Pain to tacos and tequila, it's the perfect combination.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This Friday, "Tequila Fest" is returning to Fresno.

From T-Pain to tacos and tequila, it's the perfect combination.


T-Pain and Busta Rhymes will be the event headliners alongside multiple local artists.

General admission tickets will be available for $75, and a VIP ticket Package will be available for $150.


We sat down with organizer Lance Cordoza to chat about this year's star-studded event.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW