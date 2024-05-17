What to know before attending 'Tequila Fest' in downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This Friday, "Tequila Fest" is returning to Fresno.
From T-Pain to tacos and tequila, it's the perfect combination.
T-Pain and Busta Rhymes will be the event headliners alongside multiple local artists.
General admission tickets will be available for $75, and a VIP ticket Package will be available for $150.
We sat down with organizer Lance Cordoza to chat about this year's star-studded event.
