DUI suspect arrested after crash leaves woman dead in Fresno County: CHP

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A DUI suspect has been arrested after a deadly crash in Fresno County early Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 12:15 am in the area of Highway 180 and Cornelia Avenue.

The California Highway Patrol says 21-year-old Amadeo Menera's vehicle veered into the opposite lane of traffic, crashing head-on into an oncoming Nissan.

Officers say 43-year-old Adeline Ramos, who was a passenger in the Nissan, was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

The driver of the Nissan and Menera were both taken to the hospital with major injuries.

Investigators say they suspect that Menera was impaired at the time of the crash.

He was arrested for driving under the influence.

