Dust storm sweeping across Central Valley, 10-car crash in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Strong winds have led to blowing dust across parts of the Valley.

Caltrans has closed part of Highway 152 in Madera County due to a 10-car crash involving at least one big rig truck.

The accident is at the intersection of Highway 152 and Road 17, which is south of Chowchilla.

The southbound Highway 99 connector to Highway 152 is also closed due to the crash.

RELATED: ABC30 Live Traffic Tracker

Officers say all lanes on westbound Highway 152 are completely blocked by the crash.

Caltrans has requested 10 tow trucks to the crash scene.

Action News has a crew on the way and is awaiting more information from Caltrans and the CHP.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.