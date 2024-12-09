Earthquake hits western Nevada, shaking could be felt into Central California

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The United States Geological Survey says a 5.5-magnitude earthquake hit western Nevada, and shaking could be felt in central California.

The earthquake was centered about 17 miles southeast of Silver Springs, between Carson City and Naval Air Station Fallon, home to the Navy's Top Gun program.

Light to weak shaking was reported as far away as Merced and Fresno.

The quake has also triggered several aftershocks that continued to shake the area in the hours after the initial shaking.

