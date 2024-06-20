Emergency repairs in Madera for sewer lines continue

During a council meeting on Wednesday, city leaders said a new 42-inch pipe will be installed at the Nutrien Site.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera officials have provided an update on the status of emergency repairs to fix sewer line failures in the county.

Those breakdowns happened on June 3 near the Mission Bell Truck entrance, and again on June 10 along Granada Drive.

Crews are using a slide rail system to protect the water main and prevent risks of caving in.

The estimated costs of the work is $1.5 million.

The city of Madera is now working to adopt a resolution for emergency response and repairs for the sewer.

