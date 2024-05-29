Emergency training happening at Fresno airport

  • Watch Now

Wednesday, May 29, 2024
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You may spot first responders and emergency aircraft and vehicles out in full force at Fresno Yosemite International Airport on Wednesday.

It's all for training purposes.

The airport will be conducting exercises for airfield disaster preparedness, including a simulation of a full-scale emergency.

The training will take place from 8 am to around 1 pm, with airport, airline and agency partners, including fire and police.

Officials say it will not impact any arriving or departing flights.

