Evacuation order issued as Coffee Pot Fire in Tulare County grows

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux has issued an evacuation order as the Coffee Pott fire grows.

Residents in the area north of South Fork Drive, East of Skyline Drive (Salt Creek, fire control road), South of Skyline Drive (South of Case Mountain and Homers Nose), and West of the National Park Boundary should leave now before the fire reaches the community.

The Coffee Pot Fire has burned over 4,500 acres southeast of Three Rivers.

Firefighters face steep terrain as they work to build containment lines around the flames.

The blaze has burned uncontrollably since lightning sparked the fire on August 3.

