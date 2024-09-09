Evacuation orders lifted, warnings in place as Boone Fire containment grows

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Evacuation orders were lifted Monday as firefighters continue working to contain the Boone Fire near Coalinga.

The fire has burned 17,766 acres and is 34% contained, according to the latest update from CAL FIRE.

Evacuation orders have been lifted for residents living in zones P11A, P12A, P13A, P21, and P22C.

Evacuation warnings remain in place for zones P12A, P21C, and P22C.

You can view a detailed map of the latest evacuation orders and warnings by clicking here.

Sunday night, 75 structures were in the path of the fire.

With increased fire lines, crews now say that number has decreased to 41.

Firefighters are working along Highway 198, where lanes reopened Saturday.

Highway 198 at Mineral Springs Road remains closed.

