Fallen heroes honored at annual Kings County Peace Officer Memorial ceremony

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A somber ceremony honored local law enforcement officers who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The annual Kings County Peace Officer Memorial was held in Hanford on Wednesday morning.

It included a tribute to those killed in the line of duty across California in the last year.

This year's event was hosted by the Avenal Police Department.

"It's a somber event but it's an honor for us, for the department to be able to host that, and it was just a special moment for us, a special moment for the community, for all the law enforcement in Kings County," said Avenal Police Chief Cecilio Velasco, whose department hosted the event.

Judge Robert Shane Burns served as the keynote speaker.

He says he was humbled by the opportunity to speak to those who help keep him safe at work every day.

"I can appreciate that courage, I don't possess it. Thank God we have young men and women that are willing to continue to step forward and provide that security for us, that protection for us, they are a blessing and they are heroes," expressed Judge Burns.

Among the local heroes whose names appear on the Kings County monument is California Highway Patrol Officer Dean Esquibel.

He died after a crash during a pursuit in 1985, at the young age of 23.

He left behind a family, including a wife and son.

Law enforcement leaders say the annual memorial helps everyone reflect on the tragic toll that too often comes with serving and protecting.

"It's an important day for us because the officers and deputies on the memorial, they gave all they have and all they could be to total strangers and we benefit from that today so it means a lot for those serving, and those not serving," said California Highway Patrol Lt. Matt Drewry.

National Police Week continues through Friday, but local law enforcement agencies say they remember the fallen heroes all year long.

For news updates, follow Kassandra Gutierrez on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.