Families reunite for Thanksgiving amid busy travel day across the state

Action News was at various places across Tulare and Kings counties to talk with people gearing up to hit the road.

Action News was at various places across Tulare and Kings counties to talk with people gearing up to hit the road.

Action News was at various places across Tulare and Kings counties to talk with people gearing up to hit the road.

Action News was at various places across Tulare and Kings counties to talk with people gearing up to hit the road.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Action News was at various places across Tulare and Kings counties to talk with people gearing up to hit the road.

We also captured some sweet reunions between loved ones ahead of the holiday.

"There it is, they are coming!" says Noel Zuniga who eagerly awaited his son, Tim and his two young granddaughters at the Hanford Amtrak station.

"I got up early, got dressed, drank my cafecito and now I couldn't wait to get over here to pick them up in Hanford," says Noel.

They're traveling to Tulare County from Sacramento for Thanksgiving.

"My granddaughters. I know they're gonna be happy to see their grandpa."

He hasn't seen them in a few months, so this holiday is extra special.

"I feel happy because I haven't seen them in a while and they're gonna come in and my son and of course my granddaughters are my babies," says Noel.

Reuniting with family is the story of many traveling across the state this holiday week.

Including Gloria and Richard Perez.. who are headed south near San Diego, "Special day thanksgiving.. Gonna be with the family.. So we are leaving from stockton. All the way to the San Diego area," says Richard.

Gloria continues, "It's been three years since we have been up there so we are looking forward to it."

Also headed south from Yokuts Valley, Jim Ghoslin, is going to visit his brother..

"I'll help my sister in law and my brother and watch some football," says Jim.

While many hit the roads to spend time with loved ones.

Others, like Noel, seen here walking through a crowd to greet his family members, wait for this very moment.

"Hi mija, I'm glad you made it here safely," says Noel as he embraces his granddaughter, then turns and hugs his son, "Hi mijo, I love you son."

Finally together for the holidays, "It's all about memories and family, it's all about family," says Noel's son, Tim.

"Along with the holiday is also the family, gathering the food, the turkey, the stuffing, and all this other good stuff," mentions Noel.

If you're planning to drive, be prepared for heavy traffic. AAA predicts that the peak congestion will be from 1 to 5 PM on Wednesday, but significant delays may occur throughout the evening as well.

For South Valley news updates, follow Kassandra Gutierrez on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.