Families selected for new guaranteed income program in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two years ago, officials say Fresno County was left out from receiving state funding for guaranteed income.

But with a 20 percent poverty rate across the county, Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission and several other organizations raised over $1 million to start their own initiative.

Its called the Advancing Fresno County Guaranteed Income Program, and it officially launched this week, after getting nearly 10,000 applications.

"All us families that was in need for, how you bless us, I'm getting emotional, its a blessing. I want to thank them and all the families that's out there that need it," said income recipient, Patricia Cail.

"I felt extremely blessed to have been selected, because I knew from the very get go that this would be a tremendous help for me," said income recipient, Nancy Ramirez.

Overwhelmed with emotion.

Both Nancy Ramirez and Patricia Cail are now recipients of the new guaranteed income program.

The initiative gives 75 families in Huron and 75 families in southwest Fresno, in the 93706 zip code, $500 a month, for one year.

Patricia Cail is just one of the southwest Fresno families that received the funding this week. She says she was shocked when she got the call that she was selected.

"I didn't believe it," said Cail.

Her daughter -- Patricia Heard signed her up. She tells Action News she knew it could make a difference in her mom's life, and her nephew's.

"It helps her pay bills -- it helps her take him out to McDonald's when he wants to eat and go to the movies, and have a little fun, and he loves Starbucks," said Patricia Heard.

The funding raised by Fresno economic opportunities commission and several other organizations does not have any limitations and can be spent anywhere on anything, and Cail has already started using it.

"First we went to Costco, and then the school clothes, that's a big help out for me, because I really didn't have it, and this card it pays your bill too, your PG &E," said Cail.

Fresno EOC CEO Emilia Reyes says this is just the beginning.

Throughout the year, Fresno state's center for community voices will have quarterly surveys and three control groups to evaluate the program.

"For us this is just the starting point, for the next year, we are going to have the data to prove, to other funders and the states and the feds, that Fresno County deserves this investment," said Fresno EOC CEO, Emilia Reyes.

Cail believes it now and is extremely grateful.

"I got the card, and I said, it's for real," said Cail.

Fresno state already started their focus groups and found right now back-to-school needs are the most important for families.

