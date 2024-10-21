Family identifies man killed in suspected DUI crash in Fresno County

The family of 27-year-old Eli Lopez has identified him as the victim.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- We're learning more about a man who was killed in a suspected DUI crash in Fresno County.

The family of 27-year-old Eli Lopez has identified him as the victim.

The California Highway Patrol says the victim and a woman were at the stop sign around 11 pm Saturday at the intersection on Manning and Hill avenues. That's just outside Orange Cove.

They say a 24-year-old man slammed into the back of the waiting car and then collided into a second car.

The suspect suffered minor injuries and was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence.

Three men inside the suspect's car were hospitalized.