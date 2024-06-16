  • Watch Now

Family identifies woman found dead in Woodlake apartment

Marc Anthony Lopez Image
ByMarc Anthony Lopez KFSN logo
Sunday, June 16, 2024
Family has identified the woman found dead Thursday morning in a Woodlake home.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman found dead Thursday morning in a Tulare County home has been identified.

Family identified her as 23-year-old Gabrielle "Gabby" Quesada.

In a statement, Quesada's mother described Gabby as a full-time mother who spent every minute with her children. She leaves behind three boys, with her youngest being just 7-months-old.

PREVIOUS STORY: Suspect arrested after woman found dead inside Woodlake home, police say

Quesada was found after Woodlake Police Officers responded to a welfare check at a home on Oak Street near Avenue 342 after 3 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators arrested 24-year-old Anthony Flores and booked him on charges of homicide.

A GoFundMe has been created to support Quesada's family. If you'd like to support, click here.

