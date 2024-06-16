Family identifies woman found dead in Woodlake apartment

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman found dead Thursday morning in a Tulare County home has been identified.

Family identified her as 23-year-old Gabrielle "Gabby" Quesada.

In a statement, Quesada's mother described Gabby as a full-time mother who spent every minute with her children. She leaves behind three boys, with her youngest being just 7-months-old.

PREVIOUS STORY: Suspect arrested after woman found dead inside Woodlake home, police say

Quesada was found after Woodlake Police Officers responded to a welfare check at a home on Oak Street near Avenue 342 after 3 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators arrested 24-year-old Anthony Flores and booked him on charges of homicide.

A GoFundMe has been created to support Quesada's family. If you'd like to support, click here.