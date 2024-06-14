Suspect arrested after woman found dead inside Woodlake home, police say

An investigation is underway after authorities say a woman was found dead inside a home in Tulare County.

An investigation is underway after authorities say a woman was found dead inside a home in Tulare County.

An investigation is underway after authorities say a woman was found dead inside a home in Tulare County.

An investigation is underway after authorities say a woman was found dead inside a home in Tulare County.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after authorities say a woman was found dead inside a home in Tulare County.

Woodlake officers were called out to a home on Oak Street near Avenue 342 after 3 am Thursday for a welfare check.

That's when they found the woman inside dead.

Authorities from Woodlake, Exeter, Farmersville, and Lindsay police departments were called out for the investigation.

They later took 24-year-old Anthony Flores into custody and booked him on charges of homicide.

Standing outside the apartment complex Friday morning, some neighbors remained shaken by the news of a murder so close to their own homes.

They asked Action News to protect their identities.

"This is the type of stuff that happens in big cities, not your own backyard," the neighbor explained.

The neighbor says officers knocked on his door around 6 am on Thursday.

"Then walking outside I just thought it was just two officers asking questions, I come out here and the whole parking lot is full of police cars, and crime scene unit truck, and another van was there," recalled the neighbor.

The neighbor says when he saw that many officers on scene, he knew the crime had to be significant.

The departments involved include Woodlake, Exeter, Farmersville, and Lindsay.

Although Flores was arrested quickly, the crime still has neighbors reconsidering the place they call home.

"This is shocking. This is just completely shocking. I mean to have it happen in my own complex. It makes me want to move."

The investigation remains ongoing.

For news updates, follow Kate Nemarich on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

