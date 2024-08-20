Family mourns woman killed in Merced as suspect's preliminary hearing is postponed

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- The family of a woman who was killed outside a Merced party in 2023 is continuing to fight for justice.

The victim's loved ones say Kaylie Lynn Allen was near Grogan and West Avenues when she was shot and killed.

Tears fell from Cheryl Dunigan's face as she remembered her granddaughter.

"If you were friends with her, you were friends for life. She always stuck up for the underdog. She loved animals, very caring. Full of love, full of life," recalled Dunigan.

Merced police say Allen was shot and killed outside a party on April 21st, 2023 by Jose Kevin Valencia-Zavala.

The suspected shooter was at the Merced Superior Court on Monday for his preliminary hearing.

Detectives say Valencia-Zavala got upset and started fighting with others when he wasn't allowed inside a party near Grogan and West Avenues.

Police say Valencia-Zavala left the area but came back and started shooting at people outside of the gathering.

Allen died at the scene.

"He doesn't understand the light that he just extinguished. He doesn't understand why he took away from so many of us, she was everything to me," Dunigan explained.

The suspected shooter was arrested almost a month later, on May 18, 2023.

On Monday, Valencia-Zavala's preliminary hearing was pushed back again, frustrating the victim's family.

Dunigan says she has a hard time accepting that her granddaughter is gone.

"I've been here every day, and I will continue to be here every day. She has to know that she was worth something," said Dunigan.

Valencia-Zavala is expected to be back in court for his preliminary hearing on October 23.

