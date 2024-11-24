Family shaken after car crashes into Clovis home, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. -- The Clovis Police Department is investigating a crash where a driver ran into a home on Sunday morning.

It happened at a home on Sierra Madre Avenue near Blackwood Avenue at about 3:15 a.m.

The car went through a brick wall in front of the home before slamming into a bedroom.

The family told Action News two people were inside the bedroom at the time of the crash and said no one was hurt but felt shaken up.

Police are investigating what caused the driver to crash.

It's unknown if the driver or any passengers in the car were hurt.