Fast-moving Pedro Fire forcing evacuation orders, warnings in Mariposa County

Evacuation orders and warnings are in place as a wildfire grows in Mariposa County on Tuesday afternoon.

Evacuation orders and warnings are in place as a wildfire grows in Mariposa County on Tuesday afternoon.

Evacuation orders and warnings are in place as a wildfire grows in Mariposa County on Tuesday afternoon.

Evacuation orders and warnings are in place as a wildfire grows in Mariposa County on Tuesday afternoon.

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Evacuation orders and warnings are in place as a wildfire grows in Mariposa County on Tuesday afternoon.

The Pedro Fire started around 1:30 pm near Highway 132 and Piney Creek Road in the Coulterville area.

As of 10 pm Tuesday, CAL FIRE says the fire has exploded to 2,727 acres and is 5% contained.

Officials say the fast-moving flames are threatening at least 350 nearby structures.

The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office has issued evaluation orders for Piney Creek Road and Arbolada Road.

Evacuation warnings have also been issued for the following areas:

- North Side of Highway 132 from Merced Falls to Jones Road

- South Side of Highway 132 from Jones Road to Horseshoe Bend, including Horseshoe Bend Rec area

You can view a live map of all current evacuation orders and warnings by clicking here.

The Red Cross closed the evacuation shelter at New Life Christian Fellowship on Cole Road in Mariposa after no evacuees showed up Tuesday night.

Those who need help with shelter are asked to call the Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.

For news updates, follow Kate Nemarich on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.