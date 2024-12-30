Father arrested for loaded gun and drugs with children inside car, Clovis police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A father is behind bars after police say he had a loaded gun and drugs with children in the car.

On Saturday afternoon, Clovis Police pulled over a car for a traffic violation at the intersection of Willow and Gettysburg avenues.

The driver had a warrant and was detained.

Officers then found a loaded handgun in his jacket along with methamphetamine that officers say appeared packaged for sale.

Police say the driver, 30-year-old Tevin Gillespie, is a gang member and convicted felon.

Officers issued a search warrant at his Clovis home and found a stolen shotgun, ammunition and illegal high-capacity magazines.

His two children were turned over to family and Gillespie was booked into the Fresno County Jail.

He's facing 13 felonies and one misdemeanor.