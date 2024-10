Fil Fiesta 559 celebrates the heritage of the Philippines in Fresno

There's an event happening this weekend to celebrate the rich heritage of the Philippines.

They're calling it Fil Fiesta 559.

Event organizer Christine Rose joined us on Action News Live at 3 to share the traditions, fresh food options, interactive exhibits and entertainment people can expect.

Fil Fiesta 559 will be held on Saturday, October 26th, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Fresno City College.

You can get your tickets and see more details at FilFiesta559.com.