Fire breaks out at vacant home in Fresno's Tower District

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A homeowner will soon be assessing damages from an early morning fire in central Fresno's Tower District.

It was first reported just before one this morning on Ferger near Olive.

The home was vacant and the windows were boarded up.

Fire crews were able to get the flames out quickly.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.