Flames sparked by illegal fireworks in two South Valley cities

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- South Valley police officers and firefighters had a very busy Fourth of July.

Illegal fireworks, lost animals and calls from neighbors who couldn't sleep made it one of their busier nights of the year.

The Visalia Fire Department responded to three fires burning at the same time on Thursday evening.

Most caused by illegal fireworks or improper disposal of legal ones.

Visalia Fire Marshall Corbin Reed says they gave out dozens of illegal fireworks citations.

"It's frustrating, very frustrating. It puts a large tax on our department. It's difficult to manage that many incidents at one time and also puts the rest of the community at risk, because if you have one or two fires going on then we don't have any other units available for medical aids," said Fire Marshall Reed.

A few miles down the road, the Hanford police and fire departments also had their hands full.

The Illegal Fireworks Task Force responded to over 60 calls and about half were fireworks related.

At least 7 grass fires were caused by illegal fireworks.

Battalion Chief Moses Neal says it's physically demanding work for his crews who have to act quickly, in full gear and triple digit heat.

He encourages everyone to do their part.

"We are not asking you to not have fun and not to have a good time but we are asking you to just have respect for your neighbors. That's what the laws are there for to protect other people's property, protect other people's safety," explained Neal.

The task force issued 22 citations and confiscated about 100 pounds of illegal sparks.

One home sustained damage from a firework.

Thankfully no one was physically injured, but the emotional distress locals, veterans and pets face from the loud sounds goes beyond what most people realize.

"You gotta think about the other people that are affected, which are animals, young children, kids with special needs, and also animals where the next day or that night is also another factor in consideration. With animals breaking out of their backyards," expressed Hanford Police Lt. Jason Gustin.

If you still have safe and sane fireworks left, it is okay to use them in Visalia, but you must make sure you dispose of them properly by placing them in a five gallon bucket of water.

If you have illegal fireworks, the Visalia Fire Department says you can surrender them, no questions asked and no name required.

