Former Clovis West QB Adrian Martinez crowned UFL Championship MVP

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Former Clovis West star quarterback Adrian Martinez was named MVP of the UFL Championship game Sunday night.

The Birmingham Stallions shut out the San Antonio Brahmas 25-0 to claim their third consecutive title (2 USFL, 1 UFL).

Martinez finished the game 13/23 passing, with a touchdown through the air.

The dual-threat signal caller also rushed for 52 yards and 2 touchdowns.

This marks Martinez' second award of the UFL season after being named the regular season MVP, where he led the league in rushing with 528 yards.

Following his collegiate career at Nebraska and Kansas State, Martinez signed as an undrafted free agent with the Detroit Lions in 2023 before being waived prior to the start of the season.

