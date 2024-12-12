Former Farmersville police sergeant faces embezzlement charges

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A former Farmersville police sergeant is out on bail as he faces charges of embezzlement and grand theft.

The Tulare County district attorney is accusing 51-year-old Rafael Vasquez of taking $35,000 from the Farmersville police department's explorer program and the police officer's association.

The district attorney says Vasquez was an adviser and treasurer for the organizations.

Prosecutors say funds were embezzled between 2018 and 2023.

Vasquez surrendered himself to investigators yesterday.

He was then booked and later released on a $60,000 bail.

Vasquez is expected to be arraigned on January 9.