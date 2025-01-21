The minimum scholarship is $1,000, the maximum is $4,500 and money is dispersed directly to the student to use as they see fit.

Foundation for Fresno Unified Students opens application for Fresno Unified Scholarship up to $4,500

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Now that the spring semester has started, graduation is just a few short months away.

Fresno Unified class of 2025 students looking to continue their education after high school can start applying now to receive cash for college.

"We are here for students, we are about students and everything we do has a through line to serving our students," Executive Officer for Foundation for Fresno Unified Students Linda Laettner said.

The Foundation for Fresno Unified Students opened up applications earlier this month for the FUSD Scholarship.

Any senior in the district who is going to trade or technical school, community college, four-year college, or the military is eligible.

"What we're really focusing on is helping launch those students to success," Laettner said.

On the application, students will be asked to share about their extracurricular activities.

They'll also be asked to respond to two essay questions.

The applications are then judged based on an extensive rubric scoring process.

The minimum scholarship is $1,000, the maximum is $4,500 and money is dispersed directly to the student to use as they see fit.

"If they need a book, they need a laptop or they need a parking pass. They are in charge of that post-secondary journey, and we are able to help them along the way," Linda Laettner said.

Last year, the Foundation for Fresno Unified Students had more than 600 scholarship applicants.

The foundation awarded $424,000 in scholarships to nearly half of those students and many of the recipients.

Laettner says she hopes students continue to apply so the foundation can help support their educational goals.

The deadline to apply is March 16.

You can find a link to the application by clicking here.

