Fourth of July in Central California: List of Independence Day events and fireworks shows

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fireworks, barbecues, and family fun - it's that time of year.

The Fourth of July is coming up, and what better way to celebrate it than by watching fireworks and taking part in festivities happening across Central California.

Here's a list of events in the Central Valley during and leading up to the Fourth of July. We will continue to update this list as we learn of more events.

FRESNO COUNTY

DATE: Tuesday, July 2nd

EVENT: Reedley Celebrate America

TIME: 6PM-9:30PM

ADDRESS: Pioneer Park, Reedley

INFORMATION: Celebrate America! Downtown Reedley. There will be vendors, attractions and music. Free 7-minute firework finale over Reedley High at dusk.

DATE: Wednesday, July 3rd

EVENT: Selma Independence Day Celebration

TIME: 5:30PM-9:45PM

ADDRESS: Selma High School Stadium

INFORMATION: Gates open 5:30pm to 8:30pm - Food, Raffles, Entertainment (Band Vibe Check) & Fireworks Display. Come bring your blanket or lawn chairs and enjoy the Show. $5 admission for adults $3 for kids 5-10 yrs, 4 and under Free, Veterans Free. No canopy or beach umbrella can be set up inside. No ice chests, no outside food or drinks allowed.

DATE: Wednesday, July 3rd

EVENT: Kerman Fireworks Show

TIME: 6PM

ADDRESS: Kerman High Staidum

INFORMATION: Thanks to the unwavering support and generosity from some of our amazing community and business donors, we're thrilled to announce the return of the July 3rd American Spirit Firework Show! Secure your pre-sale tickets now at local stores, the Chamber of Commerce, or via QR code. There will be food, drinks, music and fireworks show.

DATE: Wednesday, July 3rd

EVENT: Kingsburg Independence Day Celebration

TIME: 6PM

ADDRESS: Kingsburg High Football Stadium

INFORMATION: Join us to celebrate Independence Day on July 3rd at 6:00pm in the Kingsburg High School Football stadium. Music, food & Fireworks show! Admission is $5 per person. Kids 3 and under free. Parking fee, $5 per vehicle.

DATE: Wednesday, July 3rd

EVENT: 4th Of July At The Island Waterpark

TIME: 11AM-8:30PM

ADDRESS: Island Waterpark

INFORMATION: Celebrate liberty, justice and fun for all at island waterpark this independence day! Feel The Thrills Of The Slides, Play It Cool In The Wave Pool, Float The Lazy River And End The Day With A Huge Firework Extravanganza! The rides will stay open until 8:30 and then the fireworks show will start as soon as it's dark!

DATE: Thursday, July 4th

EVENT: Sanger 4th Of July Spectacular

TIME: 5:30PM-9:30PM

ADDRESS: Sanger High School

INFORMATION: Join us for the best 4th of July Show around! Featuring live music, food trucks, bounce houses and water slides for the kids, and a SPECTACULAR fireworks show to end the night as we celebrate our nations independence. Tickets are $3 per person $5 for parking or a family 4 pack including parking for $15. Gates open at 5:30pm so come on down and enjoy an evening of music and fun.

DATE: Thursday, July 4th

EVENT: Fresno Freedom Run

TIME: 6AM

ADDRESS: Woodward Park

INFORMATION: Welcome to the 21st annual Freedom Run presented by Sierra Challenge Express Running Club! Start off your 4th of July celebrations with a bang and beautiful 4-mile run! The event will take place at Woodward Park with hundreds of acres of trees, geese, and beautiful wildlife. We are sure it will be an adventure! You will enjoy our American flag lined course. We hope to inspire you to race, run or walk at the best of your ability. Motivate your friends, family and fellow competitors to join in. What a way to start one of the most important days of the year for our great country. 4-Mile run, 2-mile run/walk and 100 meters and mile dash for kids.

DATE: Thursday, July 4th

EVENT: 4th Of July At The Grizzlies Game

TIME: 6:35PM

ADDRESS: Chukchansi Park

INFORMATION: Get ready for a star-spangled spectacular at the Fresno Grizzlies' Independence Day and 4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza, presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino. Join us at Chukchansi Park for an evening of baseball, community and an explosive fireworks display that will illuminate the night sky in a patriotic salute. It's an unforgettable celebration where G's Up pride meets the red, white and blue!

DATE: Thursday, July 4th

EVENT: 4th Of July At The Island Waterpark

TIME: 10:30AM-8:30PM

ADDRESS: Island Waterpark

INFORMATION: CELEBRATE LIBERTY, JUSTICE AND FUN FOR ALL AT ISLAND WATERPARK THIS INDEPENDENCE DAY! Feel The Thrills Of The Slides, Play It Cool In The Wave Pool, Float The Lazy River And End The Day With A Huge Firework Extravanganza! The rides will stay open until 8:30 and then the fireworks show will start as soon as it's dark!

DATE: Thursday, July 4th

EVENT: Clovis Freedom Fest

TIME: 5PM-9:30PM

ADDRESS: Lamonica Stadium, Clovis

INFORMATION: Don't miss the biggest and best patriotic party in the Central Valley. Freedom Fest boasts one of the largest and most amazing displays of pyrotechnics on the west coast. Plus, you'll find plenty of food, entertainment and activities for all ages. $5 general admission. Children 5 and under free.

DATE: Thursday, July 4th

EVENT: Fowler's 4th Of July Fireworks Show

TIME: 6PM

ADDRESS: Fowler High School Football Stadium

INFORMATION: 4th of july fireworks show. Bring your lawn chair and enjoy one of the best fireworks shows in the san joaquin valley. The event will also include various food and craft vendors and the return of the fun zone for kids. Gates open at 6pm. Fireworks show starts at 9pm.

DATE: Saturday, July 6th

EVENT: Shaver Lake Fireworks

TIME: 6:30PM

ADDRESS: Shaver Lake

INFORMATION: The Shaver Lake Fireworks has been a tradition for the community of Shaver Lake and it's visitors for 24 years! Without the support of local businesses, private donors, personal gifts and the cooperation from Pine Ridge Boosters, we would not be able to continue this beloved show. We look forward to all in attendance this year, please be safe and mindful of our beautiful lake. Patriot Boat Parade @ 6:30pm. Fireworks will begin at dark. Free admission.

TULARE COUNTY

DATE: Saturday, June 29th

EVENT: Porterville Freedom Fest

TIME: 5PM

ADDRESS: Porterville Sports Complex

INFORMATION: The annual Freedom Fest will take place on June 29 at the Porterville Sports Complex. The festival showcases over 40 food and craft vendors, musical entertainment from local legend DJ Swift, and a popular Spray Zone which will provide opportunities to cool off throughout the evening- just listen for the Fire Department's siren as a cue for the water to start. The finale to the evening is the spectacular display of fireworks at 9:00 PM. The blast zone for the fireworks show will be on the west side of the Sports Complex behind the dog park. Bring out your blankets and lawn chairs and enjoy a summer evening with friends and family. It is sure to be a blast! The cost of admission is per carload, $15 in advance, $20 the day of.

DATE: Wednesday, July 3rd

EVENT: Woodlake July 3rd Blast

TIME: 5PM-10PM

ADDRESS: Woodlake City Park

INFORMATION: Best Patriotic Celebration in the Valley!!! Family Friendly FREE Event! Free Kids Zone, Patriotic Show, Horseshoe and Cornhole Tournaments, 29 Food Vendors, Matt Stell in Concert, The Evening Wraps with an Amazing Fireworks Show! A Big Thank You to all Our Sponsors that make this possible.

DATE: Wednesday, July 3rd

EVENT: Visalia Independence Spectacular

TIME: 6PM-10:30PM

ADDRESS: Riverway Sports Park, Visalia

INFORMATION: The City of Visalia is making this year's Independence celebration a Spectacular! On July 3rd, the Independence Spectacular will feature fun for all ages; games, food vendors, beer garden, boutique vendors, and live music by County Music Artist Annie Bosko. This year's big finale will be not one, but two Drone Light Shows! The drone show will light up the sky once at 9pm and again at 10pm. Free admission. All ages.

DATE: Wednesday, July 3rd

EVENT: Tulare Fireworks Extravaganza

TIME: 6PM

ADDRESS: Tulare County Fairgrounds

INFORMATION: The annual Fireworks Extravaganza is back in Tulare! The Kiwanis Club of Tulare will host the 57th annual Firework Extravaganza on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at the Tulare County Fairgrounds in Tulare. The gates open at 6:00 p.m., and food and entertainment will be available before the spectacular fireworks show starts at dusk. Admission is $5, and children under five are free with paid adult admission. Parking is free, and VIP parking is available for $5.

DATE: Wednesday, July 3rd

EVENT: Exeter Independence Celebration

TIME: 6:30PM

ADDRESS: Dobson Field, Exeter

INFORMATION: On July 3 Exeter Lions Club will host its Fireworks Extravaganza featuring fireworks, drone show, live music (featuring the Band August), food and vendors. Vendors open at 5:30 pm. Fireworks and drone show begins at 9 pm. This event is sponsored and supported by Lions International, Visalia Easts, The Band August and Skye Dreams.

KINGS COUNTY

DATE: Thursday, July 4th

EVENT: Tachi Palace Independence Day

TIME: 6PM

ADDRESS: Tachi Palace Casino

INFORMATION: independence day celebration. Open to the public. Doors & entertainment begin at 6pm. Enjoy live music and food vendors. Fireworks at 9:15pm. Free admission. Guests are welcome to bring their own lawn chairs or use our bleachers located in lot 2. No glass or alcholic beverages allowed. Coolers will be checked.

MERCED COUNTY

DATE: Saturday, June 29th

EVENT: Los Banso 4th Of July

TIME: 6PM-10PM

ADDRESS: Henry Miller Plaza, Los Banos

INFORMATION: Come celebrate 4th of July in conjunction with farmers market new date. Music by the OG Band. There will be food vendors, beer garden, arts & crafts, carnival and firework show at 9pm.

DATE: Thursday, July 4th

EVENT: Run For Independence

TIME: 7:30AM

ADDRESS: Ralston Park, Atwater

INFORMATION: The 2-mile and 5-mile races will start at 7:30am. Register by June 29th to be guaranteed your t-shirt size. LATE Registration after June 29th, T-shirts will be on a first come first served basis. Both courses begin and end near Ralston Park, running through and around the city of Atwater. The course is flat and fast from beginning to end and miles are marked. Split times will be given at the 1-mile mark in the 2-mile race, and at miles 1 and 3 in the 5-mile race.

DATE: Thursday, July 4th

EVENT: Atwater 4th Of July Parade

TIME: 9AM

ADDRESS: Ralston Park, Atwater

INFORMATION: We believe that celebrating this Great Nations Independence is our Honor & Duty and we are Proud to be part of a group of volunteers that have taken the Spirit of past volunteers to insure the American Patriotism celebrated on the 4th of July continues forever in our community. The Celebration is once again at Ralston Park and is Free to the Public.

DATE: Thursday, July 4th

EVENT: Atwater 4th Of July Festival

TIME: 9AM-4PM

ADDRESS: Ralston Park, Atwater

INFORMATION: Atwater's 61st annual 4th of July Festival. We believe that celebrating this Great Nations Independence is our Honor & Duty and we are Proud to be part of a group of volunteers that have taken the Spirit of past volunteers to insure the American Patriotism celebrated on the 4th of July continues forever in our community. The Celebration is once again at Ralston Park and is Free to the Public.

DATE: Thursday, July 4th

EVENT: Atwater Fireworks Show

TIME: 6PM-10PM

ADDRESS: Castle Air Base Parade Grounds

INFORMATION: We believe that celebrating this Great Nations Independence is our Honor & Duty and we are Proud to be part of a group of volunteers that have taken the Spirit of past volunteers to insure the American Patriotism celebrated on the 4th of July continues forever in our community. The Celebration is once again at Ralston Park and is Free to the Public. The concert and fireworks are at the Castle Air Base parade grounds. Concert featuring "Flashback." $15 per car, walk-ins $5 per person. Gates close at 9pm for the fireworks show.

DATE: Friday, July 5th

EVENT: Livingston 4th Of July

TIME: 9:20PM

ADDRESS: MAX FOSTER SPORTS COMPLEX, LIVINGSTON

INFORMATION: The City of Livingston will present a community event to celebrate the 4th of July! The event for 2024 will be held on July 5TH with a fireworks show starting at 9:20pm.

MADERA COUNTY

DATE: Thursday, July 4th

EVENT: Bass Lake 4th Of July

TIME: 5:30PM-10PM

ADDRESS: Bass Lake

INFORMATION: Come join us for a Front ROW seat to the Traditional independence Day Celebration at Bass Lake! Enjoy live entertainment, BBQ Buffet Dinner, family games, party favors and a spectacular fireworks show over the lake at dusk!!! Live music: Marie Wilson Band - current hits and all time favorites.

DATE: Thursday, July 4th

EVENT: 4th Of July Fireworks Spectacular

TIME: 5PM-10PM

ADDRESS: Madera Fairgrounds

INFORMATION: FREE 4th of July Community Event hosted by Greater Madera Kiwanis! The Family Fun begins at 5pm with food, games, live music and beverages on the grounds. FIREWORKS at dusk, approximately 9pm. Lawn chairs are permitted. No outside food or beverage.Lawn chair rentals will be available in limited quantity for $5.

MARIPOSA COUNTY

DATE: Saturday, June 29th

EVENT: Lights On The Lake

TIME: 5PM

ADDRESS: Lake Mcclure

INFORMATION: The entrance fee to MID Parks is $25 per vehicle the day of the event. The boat entrance fee is $9 per trailer. All tickets must be purchased in advance through Eventbrite. No cash or cards accepted at the gate. Annual pass holders have free entry into this event. If you have a annual pass boat sticker, your boat is included and paid for as a part of this event. The fireworks display will begin at dusk or around 9 p.m. Recreation at Lakes McClure and McSwain is open all day with fireworks viewing areas open at McClure Point at 5 p.m. Entrance to Lake McClure will be through the MID Parks Entrance at 9090 Lake McClure Road, Snelling. Visitors are welcome to arrive early and spend the day at Lakes McClure and McSwain.