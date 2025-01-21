Fresno African American Historical and Cultural Museum Honors Trailblazers

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Local trailblazers are getting their time in the spotlight.

The African American Historical and Cultural Museum of the San Joaquin Valley hosts its annual Black History Month Trailblazers Awards Banquet to honor the unsung voices of African Americans in the central valley.

The celebration emceed by Action News reporter Brianna Willis begins at 5:30 p.m. February 1, 2025 at Regency Event Center in Clovis.

The Black History Month Banquet commemorates local and national black history and celebrates black culture and contributions from throughout the valley.

The museum will honor Trailblazers Dr. Kim Armstrong,

Dr. Monique Bell, First Lady Valerie Binion, Larry Burrus,

Charah Coleman, Valette Farwell, Dr. Cassandra Little, Dr. Robert Stewart

and the Honorable Keshia Thomas. Taylor Ashby and Dr. Nzash Lumeya

will also be honored for their contributions to the community.

The evening also includes dinner. Proceeds will help the museum continue its mission of providing exhibits, events and educational opportunities for children and adults.

Get ticket information by calling (559) 724-9533 or https://www.aamcentralvalley.org